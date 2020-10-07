Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors approved Trick-or-Treat night and its fall leaf collection schedule at its meeting Tuesday.
Trick-or-Treat will be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Participants are asked to turn on their porch lights.
It is being held at the same time as Clearfield Borough’s Trick-or-Treat night, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
The fall leaf pickup program will be held starting Oct. 19 through Nov. 20.
“All leaves must be raked to the curbside,” Roadmaster Ron Woodling said.
He said the the township has a new leaf-vac truck this year and the hose only reaches 10 feet from the truck.
Woodling said the road crew will not pick up leaves raked up against mailboxes, telephone poles etc. because they have a new truck and they aren’t going to risk damaging it.
He also said residents need to make sure there is only leaves in the pile because rocks, debris, pieces of bricks could damage the leaf-vac.
“Leaves and only leaves, please,” Woodling said.
The pickup schedule is as follows:
Monday, bagged leaves, all bags must be biodegradable, no plastic or garbage bags.
Tuesdays, Zone 1, Golden Rod, Weaverhurst, Hillsdale, Haney Development.
Wednesdays, Zone 2, Hyde, Country Club, Long Meadow, Elizabeth Street, Cambria Drive.
Thursdays, Zone 3, Plymptonville, Susquehanna Terrace and Kerr Addition.
Fridays will be used to pick up areas that may have been missed during November.
Leaves can also be brought to Clearfield Borough’s compost site on 21st Street and brush is to be taken to the township’s compost site on Mann Road.
Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.