Lawrence Township Supervisors on Wednesday approved its tentative 2021 budget with no tax increase.
The budget calls for $4,441,994 in revenue and spending and keeps real estate taxes at 18 mills. This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay about $450 in real estate taxes.
Of the 18 mills, the revenue from two mills is dedicated to the fire department, according to Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner.
Eighteen mills is also the maximum amount it can tax real estate, Supervisor Chairman Randy Powell said. The township would have to seek permission from the courts to increase real estate taxes beyond 18 mills, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Secretary Barbara Shaffner said the budget does not reflect any big changes from this year. The township is planning to purchase a new police car as it usually does, and Supervisor Brian Collins said the township will probably have its loader refurbished instead of buying a new one, although they aren’t sure how much it would cost yet.
The tentative budget will be on display at the township office before the supervisors vote on final approval next month.