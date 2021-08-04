Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors tentatively awarded the bid for the Pifer Road culvert project at its recent meeting.
The low bid was awarded to North Rock Construction of Cranberry for $107,961.
The bid was tentatively awarded pending an engineering review by township Engineer Keller Engineers of Hollidaysburg.
The project would replace the culvert that is adversely affecting Fork Run, a high quality trout stream, with a larger culvert that would reduce erosion and allow trout to pass through.
Roadmaster Ron Woodling said the project will likely be similar to the Flegal Road project but said they might have to install a temporary bridge over the stream during construction. He said he didn’t know yet if it would start this year or next.
In other business:
- Police Chief Douglas Clark gave the monthly report for July. He said there were 93 criminal arrests, three DUI arrests, 13 drug arrests, six non-traffic drug arrests, 175 traffic arrests, 112 warnings, 60 warrants were served, 15 accidents investigated and 1,211 incidents. Officer Zachary Cowan was named the Officer of the Month.
- Supervisors appointed Bill Thompson to the planning commission.