Lawrence Township’s Act 13 revenues are $54,596 lower than what was budgeted, reported Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner at Tuesday night’s supervisors meeting.
Act 13 provides local municipalities with funds from the state’s tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas well drilling activities in the area.
During its peak, the township received almost $1 million annually from Act 13 funds, which it used to pave roads, hire police officers, purchase fire equipment, etc.
“We actually paid off three fire trucks the first year we got it,” Supervisor Randy Powell said.
Act 13 was passed in 2012.
This year, the township received $295,403 in Act 13 revenues. The township was expecting to receive about $350,000 in Act 13 money this year.
“We are going to have to tighten our belts,” Supervisor Brian Collins said.
The township was informed that its Act 13 funds will likely be cut in half next year if things don’t improve, Ruffner said.
In a phone interview with The Progress yesterday, Shaffner said the township will probably have to sit down and find ways to save money this year, because with the COVID-19 pandemic, other sources of revenue could be down as well such as wage tax revenue and police department revenue.
She said this year, the township budgeted $244,102 in Act 13 funds to pay for two full-time and two part time police officers. The township also used roughly $200,000 in Act 13 funds for paving and used about $95,000 from previous year’s Act 13 funds that the township had saved.
At the end of this year, Shaffner said the township will have about $200,000 remaining in Act 13 savings.
The township has a total of 10 full-time police officers and three part-time, but one of the full-time officers is a school resource officer and is paid for by the school district, Shaffner said.
Statewide, Act 13 revenues declined $53.6 million — or 21 percent — according to the Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office. Most of the decline, $49.9 million, was due to declining natural gas prices, according to the IFO.