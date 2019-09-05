Lawrence Township Supervisors discussed police department matters at its meeting Tuesday night.
Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark reported that all of the police department’s officers passed their qualification to carry the department’s new handguns as of last week.
The police department recently switched from Berettas to Glock 45 caliber handguns and Don Shaw of Clearfield donated the funds to purchase 15 new handguns for the department, Clark said.
“He generously donated the money to outfit the entire police department with sidearms,” Clark said of Shaw.
Clark said the previous guns were old and in need of replacement.
Clark also said all of the police officers were equipped with new radios and they are working well.
Clark said the police department is waiting on two new police vehicles — the 2020 Ford Explorer is currently on order and sitting on a trail in Buffalo but should be here by next week. However, Team Force, which is installing the equipment, said it is still awaiting parts because the Explorer is a new vehicle this year and it will be about two weeks before they get them but Team Force said it would put the township’s vehicle at the top of the list.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the township has ordered a 2019 Dodge Charger police car from C. Classic Dodge of Clearfield but said the vehicle wasn’t properly advertised so the supervisors voted advertise for bids for a vehicle.
Clark also gave the department’s statistics for August: 90 criminal arrests, 14 DUI arrests, 18 drug arrests, two gun arrests, 10 summary criminal arrests, 132 written warnings, 124 traffic citations, served 59 warrants, 119 traffic stops, and 1,056 incidents responded to 10, while having investigated 12 accidents.
Officer Elliott Neeper was also named officer of the month.