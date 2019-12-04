The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors approved taking out a $440,000 loan to purchase a new building at its meeting last evening.
The loan is from CNB Bank for five to 15 years where the township has the option of paying off the loan in five, 10 or 15 years.
The interest rate for the first five years is 2.39 percent fixed rate and it is a tax free loan. If the loan lasts longer than five years the interest rate would be recalculated every five years and the township would only pay interest on the unpaid portion of the loan, according to township Solicitor James Naddeo.
“We are going to try to pay it off in five years,” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
The township also received loan proposals from CBT Bank — 3.25 percent over five years and be recalculated every five years thereafter — and S&T Bank at 3.39 percent fixed for 10 years.
The township does not have the final sales agreement signed yet by the prospective seller so the township supervisors made the loan contingent on the sales agreement being approved and signed.
The township is planning to purchase the new building to house all of its operations to save money and improve efficiency.
Currently, the township has its operations housed in two separate locations. The police station is located in the former Bayer Clothing Building in Hyde and the street department and administrative offices are located in a building along George Street.
The township is planning on selling these two buildings and it has listed the Bayer Building for sale for $480,000.
Because the sales agreement has not yet been approved the township is not releasing the location of the building it is attempting to purchase, Supervisor Randy Powell said.
In other business, the supervisors gave Clearfield Baseball-Softball permission to construct a new building to house its batting cages at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park. Currently the batting cages are housed the former Bayer Building and the organization is looking to construct a new building because the township is planning to sell that building.
Sid Lansberry of Clearfield Baseball-Softball and head baseball coach of the Clearfield Area High School baseball team said they wanted formal permission from the township to construct the building at the Recreation Park so they can start the process of getting cost estimates on the building.
The organization is planning to conduct a fund-raising campaign to raise money for the new building and the dimensions of the building will depend on cost estimates and how much they can raise. Lansberry said the organization is also currently working on receiving its non-profit status.
The township does not yet have a buyer for the Bayer Building so they have some time to get the new building constructed, Powell said.
Lansberry said every week during the winter months approximately 150-250 youth baseball and softball players from all over the region use the batting cages in the Bayer Building, according to a previous article in The Progress.