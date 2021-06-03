Lawrence Township received a $1.2 million Appalachian Regional Commission grant to repave Industrial Park Road, announced Secretary Treasurer Barbara Shaffner at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
The funds will be used to mill the road down and completely replace approximately one mile (5,300 feet) of Industrial Park Road starting at the intersection with the Clearfield Shawville Highway near CNB Bank to the intersection with Appalachian Drive. The grant will also improve the storm sewers along this stretch of road, Shaffner said.
“I’m not sure if we have time to get it started this year,”Shaffner said.
The grant has a local match of $392,207 and the supervisors voted Tuesday to apply for a Multi-Modal grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to pay for the cost of the local match.
The township won’t know if it will receive the Multi-Modal grant until next spring, Shaffner said.