Sergeant Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department provided the department’s statistics for the month of January at Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors.
According to Curry the department had 53 criminal arrests, three DUI arrests, 13 drug arrests, 10 summary arrests, 156 traffic arrests, up from 130 in January of last year, 160 traffic stops and 36 warnings issued. There were 66 warrants served, many of those were due to traffic stops, and there were 863 total incidents, up from 801 in January of 2019 and responded to 15 accidents.
She said Officer Elliot Neeper was the patrol officer of the month, stating he had several felony and misdemeanor arrests, and had numerous traffic arrests and several drug arrests.
She also reported that the Clearfield Elks donated $200 to the police department.
Curry filled in for Chief Douglas Clark who was not available.