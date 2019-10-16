Lawrence Township is planning to install storm drains along Lawhead Street in Hyde to resolve flooding issues in the area.
At last night’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors, Roadmaster Ron Woodling said the township has $10,000 left over from paving this year and would like to see those funds earmarked to install new storm drains along the street.
A few years ago, the state Department of Environmental Protection required the township to remove storm lines from the sanitary sewer lines along the street so now residents who have sump pumps have to direct the water onto their yards, Woodling said.
Because the water has no place to go, Woodling said in the spring the township has issues with water running across the road and yards are “soaked” much of the year.
Residents would be allowed to connect their storm water drains directly into the storm drains under the supervision of the township, Woodling said.
Woodling said even if the township only gets one or two blocks done it would solve many of the problems.
The supervisors voted unanimously to put the $10,000 in its reserve account and earmark it for the storm water project.
The township also discussed next year’s paving. During the public comment period, Mel Smith asked when Flegal Road would be paved. Woodling said it probably wouldn’t occur next year. He said the township is planning to pave Industrial Park Road from Appalachian Drive to the state Route 879 intersection on the CNB Bank side next year because it is in much worse condition.
Because the road is in such poor shape, the road essentially has to be rebuilt. Woodling said he has applied for two grants to help pay for the costs and it needs to get at least one of the grants to complete the project. If the township receives only one grant, the local match will consume almost all of the township’s paving budget. If they don’t get any grants, Woodling said the township would only pave a portion of the road.