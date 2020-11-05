Lawrence Township will have some of its operations moved into its new building by next week, according to Supervisor Randy Powell and Tuesday’s supervisors’ meeting.
The building is the one that formerly housed American Exploration and Butler Chevrolet along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway. The township is planning to move all of its operations into the building including its offices, police department and road crew.
The township worked out a deal where the township would purchase the building from American Land Holding Corporation in exchange for the township building on George Street, that is valued at $225,000 plus $450,000 for a total of $675,000, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Powell said most of the road crew’s equipment has been moved to the new building because a company is moving into the garage next week.
Powell said he is planning to install the antenna for the road crew’s radios at the building on Thursday and the utilities at the building will be switched over to the township on Friday.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said he is currently reviewing the agreement for internet access with Atlantic Broadband for the new building and said it should be ready to be signed this week.
He said the township is planning to place a modem at the compost site to allow the township to install surveillance cameras that would stream the video to the township building.
He said this would be useful not only for security purposes, but would allow the road crew to check the compost site to see if it needs work without having to send someone there in person.
“It should help with some of our problems up there,” Ruffner said.
The township has had issues with illegal dumping at the compost site, which is located along Mann Road.
Powell said the township’s offices would be moved into the new building by the end of the year but didn’t give an estimate when the police department would be moving into the new building.
Powell said the township is renovating the building itself; he is volunteering his time with a member of the road crew to do the renovations.
Ruffner participated in the meeting via telephone. Supervisor Brian Collins was absent.