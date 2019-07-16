Lawrence Township named its the baseball field at Recreation Park after longtime volunteer Jim Anderson of Clearfield last night.
Anderson has been mowing the 25 acres of grass at the Recreation park for almost 20 years. Township Secretary Barbara Shaffner said he is at the park taking care of the grass almost every day during the summer months.
Anderson said it takes him about seven hours to mow all of the grass, so he breaks it up over several days.
He said he started mowing the grass in the park in 1999 after he retired.
“I wanted to do something to help the kids,” Anderson said. “And I love baseball.”
The ceremony was attended by dozens of Anderson’s family members, Recreation Park Board members, township supervisors and Clearfield Area High School baseball Coach Sid Lansberry and softball Coach Derek Danver.
Anderson was given a certificate of appreciation from the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors and state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria.
The supervisors did not tell him beforehand that they were naming the baseball field after him, and he became emotional when they unveiled the sign bearing his name.
“You deserve it, Supervisor Randy Powell said. “You have done a lot for us.”