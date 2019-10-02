The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors voted to list the Hyde Building for sale at $480,000 at its meeting last night.
The former Bayer Clothing factory houses the township’s police department and batting cages for local baseball and softball organizations. The township also leases a large portion of the building to a private company for warehouse space.
The township is looking to sell the Hyde Building and its administration building/garage on George Street and purchase a single building to house all of its operations as a means of controlling costs.
The George Street building houses the township’s offices, its code department and its road crew.
The township previously advertised for bids for the building but didn’t receive any so the supervisors decided to list it for sale, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
The supervisors also voted to advertise for bids for the construction of a new salt shed. The salt shed will be a pole building 48-feet wide, 60-feet long and 16-feet high. A second bid will be to install a six-inch thick 48-foot by 30-foot concrete pad inside the building.
Ruffner declined to say where the new salt shed would be constructed. The township has not yet acquired the property where it plans to consolidate its operations.
In other business, Loadmaster Ron Woodling reported that the state Department of Transportation will be installing new pipes along Village Road and the road will be temporarily closed near Boykiw Lane starting Oct. 7. A detour will be in place during this work.