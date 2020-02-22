Highlights from the most recent meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors meeting include the following approvals:
• Train and permit members of the road crew to drive fire trucks during working hours when needed.
• Purchase a 2005 bucket truck with a 47-foot boom from Full Throttle Graphics of Clearfield for $14,000 with the trade in of the township’s 1995 truck. The 2005 truck has a fiberglass body and the township’s mechanics looked at it and gave it their approval, according to Roadmaster Ron Woodling. Woodling said they were going to wait until next year to purchase a bucket truck but said this is a good price for the truck.
He received three quotes from other vendors for similar trucks and they ranged in price from $18,900 to $26,500.
• advertise for proposals for engineering services.
• authorize Penelec to upgrade 24 street lights to LED lights at no cost to the township.
• appoint Jeannine Swisher to the zoning hearing board.
• appoint Rick Redden to the Recreation and Park Board.
• approve having the road crew work four 10-hour days starting April 6. The road crew will work from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• place Slow Children at Play signs on Armour Street.
• Supervisor Randy Powell said he was informed by the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center that its masonry, carpentry and electrical students were willing to assist in the renovations to its new building along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway.
“So that will save us a little bit of money,” Powell said.
The township is planning to move all of its operations into the former Chevrolet car dealership.