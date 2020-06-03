Highlights from Tuesday’s meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors include:
- Supervisors voted to award the bid for the Driving Surface Aggregate project on Log Cabin Road to New Enterprise Stone and Lime for $44,655, which is below what the township had budgeted for of $53,482. DSA is an erosion resistant stone placed on unpaved roads. The project is being funded through the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt and Gravel Roads grant program.
- Solicitor James Naddeo said the township is currently in negotiations with the police union over a new contract and will need to speak to the supervisors in an executive session following the meeting.
- Roadmaster Ron Woodling reported the township is meeting with Trout Unlimited and the county Conservation District about the proposed project to improve the pipe underneath Pifer Road where it crosses Lick Run on Wednesday. He said Trout Unlimited is sending officials from Philadelphia to the meeting to make sure everything is OK with the project. “It looks like it’s a go job, we just have to keep all our ducks in a row,” Woodling said.