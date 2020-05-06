Due to the coronavirus pandemic emergency, Lawrence Township Supervisors voted to extend the deadline to pay property taxes to Oct. 30 at its meeting Tuesday.
Last month, Clearfield County Commissioners extended the deadline to pay county property taxes until Oct. 30 to give property owners and businesses more time to pay their taxes due to the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdowns. But the commissioners’ move doesn’t affect the deadline for paying property taxes to individual municipalities or school districts.
“This brings us in line with the county, so its not so confusing for Kelly (McCracken),” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said.
McCracken is the township’s tax collector.
The normal deadline for paying property taxes is July 2.
“This just gives people the opportunity to pay their taxes without penalty until Oct. 30,” Ruffner said. “After that they will fall under the penalty period.”
The penalty for not paying township property taxes before the deadline continues to be 10 percent.
The motion was passed on a 3-0 vote by the supervisors.