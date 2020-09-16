The first meeting of the committee seeking to start a dog park at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park will be held on Sept. 24, according to Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the upper pavilion at the recreation park, Ruffner said.
Ruffner said anyone interested in attending is welcome and the meeting would have an open forum.
Ruffner is attempting to organize an effort to turn an unused portion of the recreation park into a fenced-in dog park where residents could take their dogs and allow the animals to run around unleashed.
Ruffner said it would be good for the rest of the park as well because the township continues to have issues with people letting their dogs run around on the ball fields and not cleaning up after them, according to a previous article in The Progress.
In other business, supervisors voted to purchase a 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor from Murray Ford for $37,829. The new police interceptor will replace the department’s 2015 Ford Explorer, according to Chief Douglas Clark.