Lawrence Township Supervisors recently awarded the tar and chipping bid for Williams Road and Willow Drive, and received an update on the Pifer Road culvert project.
Supervisors awarded the tar and chipping bid to Russell Standard of Pittsburgh for $36,694.
The firm Suit Kote of Cortland, N.Y. submitted a lower bid of $33,514 — but the supervisors had to reject the bid because company said it is too busy to complete the project by the deadline of Sept. 15.
Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner also reported the township is planning to open bids for the Pifer Road culvert project on Aug. 3. She said they still don’t know if they have enough time to get it completed this year or if they will have to wait until next year.
The project would replace the culvert that is adversely affecting Fork Run, a high quality trout stream, with a larger culvert that would reduce erosion and allow trout to pass through.
The township received a $173,000 Dirt and Gravel Road grant from the Clearfield County Conservation District to pay for the project.
In other business:
- The township will be holding recycling days on Aug. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop off household items to be recycled. The township will be releasing a date of items the can be dropped off in the near future, according to Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner.
- Supervisors accepted the resignation of Dan Shepler from the planning commission and Nannette Renchen from the zoning hearing board and to advertise for their replacements.