Lawrence Township buys new home

Lawrence Township Supervisors approved the sales agreement to acquire the former Butler Chevrolet Building at its meeting Tuesday night.
The former car dealership along the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway currently houses American Exploration.
The township worked out a deal where the township would purchase the building from American Land Holding Corporation in exchange for the township building on George Street, with a value of $225,000 plus $450,000 for a total of $675,000.
The township plans to house all of its operations in the building including the police department, road crew, administration and tax collection, according to Supervisor Randy Powell.
The township will have to renovate the building before they can move in, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler said. The township doesn’t know how much the renovations will cost. He said the township plans to move into the building next spring.
“We aren’t doing this to spend more money, we are doing this to be more efficient,” Ruffner said.
Having all the township’s departments under one roof allows the township to save on utility bills and maintenance and allows their operations to be more efficient because employees can share services and won’t have to travel between buildings.
Additionally, there is more room outside, allowing them to build a larger salt shed which will allow the township to load trucks quicker.
Ruffner said it is projected the township will make its money back in a couple of years and would give the township better facilities for its police department. It will also have a large meeting hall to accommodate the public.
“This was a big team effort,” Ruffner said.