Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors approved the new contract with its police officers at its meeting Tuesday night.

Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the new four year deal with the Teamster’s Union, which represents the police officers. The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1 and lasts until 2024, according to Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner.

The police contract calls for a pay increase of $1 per hour the first year and a 3 percent raise thereafter, Ruffner said.

The contract covers the department’s 10 full-time officers, which includes eight patrol officers, Chief Douglas Clark and School Resource Officer Charles Marshall.

The SRO’s salary is paid for by the Clearfield Area School District.

