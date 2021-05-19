Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors approved the new contract with its police officers at its meeting Tuesday night.
Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the new four year deal with the Teamster’s Union, which represents the police officers. The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1 and lasts until 2024, according to Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner.
The police contract calls for a pay increase of $1 per hour the first year and a 3 percent raise thereafter, Ruffner said.
The contract covers the department’s 10 full-time officers, which includes eight patrol officers, Chief Douglas Clark and School Resource Officer Charles Marshall.
The SRO’s salary is paid for by the Clearfield Area School District.