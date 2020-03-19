The Lawrence Township Police Department is taking steps to stay keep COVID-19 at bay and the township Board of Supervisors is exploring holding its April meetings electronically during the COVID-19 emergency.
At Tuesday night’s meeting Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner made motion for the township look into having its April meetings electronically.
“I would like to hold our April meeting virtually in some capacity so we would not actually convene in one room,” Ruffner said.
He said their next meetings are on April 7 and 21 and he said the supervisors probably shouldn’t be holding meetings in the township’s small meeting room during the COVID-19 emergency.
Ruffner said he is going to look into a way the supervisors can hold their meetings electronically and allow the public to participate as well.
The supervisors approved the motion 3-0.
As for the COVID-19 emergency, Ruffner reminded residents to wash their hands and socially distance themselves.
Police Chief Douglas Clark said the police department is being diligent to stop the spread of COVID-19 to its employees.
“We are doing our best to keep healthy in light of what’s going on in the world,” Clark said.
Clark said they are using hand sanitizer often and are repeatedly wiping down the office. Officers are also wiping down the inside of the police vehicles every shift.
He said a lot of in-person training seminars has been cancelled due to the emergency but there are a few web based ones that are still being held.
The supervisors also voted to approve its Declaration of Disaster Emergency resolution that would allow the township supervisors to declare a state of emergency if needed.
The resolution would allow the township to spend money with less restrictions in a time of emergency.