The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors voted to cancel its next meeting due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Tuesday, the supervisors held its meeting via video teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 emergency but there was some technical issues hearing some of the participants.
All three supervisors, Secretary Barbara Shaffner, Roadmaster Ron Woodling, Chief Douglas Clark and Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner and Solicitor Linda Lewis of Naddeo & Lewis participated in the meeting.
Woodling and the supervisors also discussed juggling the hours of the road crew and prohibiting the use of the break room to accommodate social distancing, but no final decision was made.
The next supervisors meeting will be held on May 5 at 6 p.m. via video teleconferencing.