Lawrence Township received some good news on its plan to have an annual smoke alarm inspection on all of the daycares and group homes.
Last month, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler — in the wake of a fire in Erie that killed five children — suggested the township consider enacting an ordinance requiring all of its daycares and group homes for the disabled to have their smoke alarms inspected on an annual basis.
Ruffner said the fire department would perform the inspections free of charge and they would only take about five minutes to complete.
At last night’s supervisors meeting, Ruffner said he was contacted by an agency who said it would be willing to purchase smoke alarms with 15-year batteries for all such agencies in the township. Ruffner said he doesn’t want to name the organization who would be willing to purchase the new smoke alarms at this time but said it is a reliable organization.
The agency also said it would be willing to purchase them for daycares and group homes in Clearfield Borough as well, and Ruffner said they are going to try to coordinate with the borough so they can enact similar ordinances and have the new smoke alarms installed at the same time.
Ruffner said he is going to contact the state to get a list of all the daycares and group homes in the township.
Ruffner said he hasn’t received any complaints so far about the proposed ordinance from daycares.
In other business, Solicitor James Naddeo said he has received two inquiries from people wishing to serve as a receiver of the Crown Crest Cemetery.
The cemetery has fallen into disrepair over the past several years after its owners, Edmund Grenier and his wife, Brenda, pleaded guilty to theft charges and were sentenced to jail several years ago for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the customers of Crown Crest Cemetery and Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Edmund Grenier is currently serving 25 to 50 years at SCI Bellefonte. Brenda Grenier also pleaded guilty, served 11.5 months in the Clearfield County Jail and was released.
Last month, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman declared the cemetery abandoned and appointed Naddeo and Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. to serve on a search committee to find a receiver to operate the cemetery until a permanent owner could be found.
Ammerman said they will be interviewing the two applicants prior to making a decision.