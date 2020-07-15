Lawrence Township Planning Commission recommended approval of two home business applications at its meeting Tuesday.
The first was for Sara Turner who is applying for a conditional use to a beauty salon at her home along Pauline Drive.
It is in the residential suburban zoning district.
The business meets township ordinances for home businesses that require off street parking, sign in the window, not the yard, and the business would not use more than 25 percent of the space in the home, township Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner..
“It appears she has everything in order,” Chairman Dan Shepler said.
The planning commission voted to recommend approval of the conditional use for a home business.
The second application is from Erin and Terry Snyder for an e-commerce business on Good Street in the residentual urban zoning district.
Finkbeiner said it is a business where the Snyders purchase items over the internet for sale at the home. Finkbeiner said the Snyders have a sign in the yard and it appears the business is using more than 25 percent of the space in the home in violation of township ordinances.
The planning commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the application conditional on the applicants meet all requirements under the towship ordinance. Karen Potts voted in opposition.
She said she voted against it because she doesn’t know enought about it.
The planning commission also voted to recommend approval of a conditional use for D&F Logging for timbering along Larson Road.
Conditional Use hearings will be held for all three applications on July 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. Finkbeiner said.