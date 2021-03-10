Lawrence Township’s planning commission voted to recommend approval for a timbering permit on Knepp Road.
Colonial Hardwoods is proposing to timber 24 acres at the end of Knepp Road owned by Albert and Dorothy Ogden, according to Dan Shepler Jr., chairman of the planning commission.
The area is zoned rural agriculture, Shepler said.
The planning commission voted 4-0 to recommend approval. Member Loretta Wagner was absent.
A conditional use hearing on the permit will be held on April 6 at 6:50 p.m. at the township building along the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
The hearing was originally scheduled to March 23, but it was switched to April 6 to be the same evening as the township supervisors meeting, Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner said.
Supervisors will vote on final approval of the timbering permit following the conditional use hearing.
Planning commission members Karen Potts, Dan Nelson, Rebekah Graham, Shepler and Finkbeiner were in attendance.