Lawerence Township Planning Commission recommended approval of four subdivisions at its meeting Monday night.
- Carol Johnson subdivision at 153 Knepp Rd. The total tract is 139 acres, the proposed lot is 46.875. The zoning disitrict is rural agriculture. The approval is contingent that right of way access is provided to lot 4a.
- Joyce Calvello subdivision at 408 18th St. The total tract is 0.512 acres, the proposed lot is 0.048 acres. The zoning district is rural agriculture.
- Dan and Betsy Gearhart and Bob Gearhart subdivision at 1309 Dairy Lane. The total tract is 48.73 acres, the proposed lot is 10.389 acres. The zoning district is rural agriculture.
- Bergum Hale subdivision on Firetower Road. The total tract is 22.796 acres. The zoning district is rural agriculture.
In attendence were Chairman Dan Shepler, Loretta Wagner and Karen Potts. Rebekah Graham and Dave Nelson were absent.