Lawrence Township Planning Commission members voted to recommend approval for the following subdivision applications at its meeting Tuesday night:
1. Minor two-lot subdivision of Parcel 123 by Keith Billotte and Renee Billotte. Acreage of residual lot is 62.1 acres, 0.43 acres to be conveyed to Cory Jamieson. Zoning district is rural agricultural.
2. Conditional use to use the former American General Building at 1210 Graham Street for a church. Zoning is commercial highway.
3. Lot consolidation by Ellen and Lee Butler at 2174 Martin Street Ext. The tracts are 73 acres and 1.03 acres. Zoning is rural agricultural.
4. Approve the component 4 sewage planning module for the Rishel Property on Williams Road.
Items 1-4 will go before the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors for final approval.
The Act 537 special study draft was submitted to the planning commission for review by the Clearfield Municipal Authority. The plan is for the CMA to assume ownership Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough’s sanitary sewer lines.
The Act 537 plan special study is currently undergoing review by township Solicitor James Naddeo.