Lawrence Township Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of a proposed peddler’s permit ordinance at its meeting Tuesday night.
The ordinance would require for-profit door-to-door on the street/sidewalk salespeople to first receive a peddler’s permit.
Non-profit and religious organizations are exempt from the ordinance, according to township Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner.
The ordinance is similar to Clearfield Borough’s peddler’s permit ordinance except the township’s proposed ordinance prohibits sales after 6 p.m., planning commission member Loretta Wagner said. The borough’s ordinance prohibits sales after 10 p.m.
The permit fees and fines for violations would be set by the supervisors.
The draft ordinance will next go before the board of supervisors for approval.
The proposed ordinance was approved 3-0, Wagner, Karen Potts, and Rebecca Graham voted in favor, Dan Shepler Jr. and Dave Nelson were absent.