Members of Lawrence Township Planning Commission recommended approval of the expansion of the parking lot at the Clearfield Jefferson Mental Health Center on Leonard Street at its meeting Tuesday night.
According to Engineer Wilson Fisher of Hess & Fisher Engineers of Clearfield, the organization is looking to install 12,205 square feet of macadam on the lot at 600 Leonard St..
He said the parking lot is needed because a recent survey determined the area the mental health center used for parking is owned by a neighboring landowner.
Because they will be covering so much area with an impermeable surface, Fisher said they would be submitting a storm water management plan for the property. He said they will likely tie into an existing storm drain that empties into a storm water retention pond near Colonial Courtyard.
Fisher said there are numerous utility lines that lie underneath the proposed parking lot including a water line, a sanitary sewer line, and a natural gas line.
He said the water line is about four feet deep underground and because of this they will likely use a geo-textile fabric to stabilize the soil and an asphalt fabric that is placed above the base course but underneath the road surface to give the macadam more tensile strength.
“That will protect not only the water line but the other utilities as well,” Fisher said.
The planning commission recommended approval pending receipt of an approved storm water management plan.
In attendance were Chairman Dan Sheller, Dave Nelson, Karen Potts and Rebekah Graham; Loretta Wagner was absent.