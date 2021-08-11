The Lawrence Township Planning Commission recently recommended approval of the land development plan by Clearfield Metal Technologies to expand its factory along Appalachian Drive.
The company is adding a larger section roughly 20,000 square feet in size, and a smaller section roughly 1,700 square feet in size, township Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner said.
Project Manager Tyler Piotrowski of Geotech Engineering of Morrisdale said the new addition wouldn’t need any additional utilities as the company would not be adding any additional restrooms for the new additions.
The company will also be expanding the parking lot to accommodate the new employees. The parking lot will be gravel initially, but it could be paved in the future, Piotrowski said.
Because they are disturbing more than one acre of land, they have applied for a National Pollution Discharge Elimination permit from the Clearfield County Conservation District.
He said the administrative review by the conservation district came back as satisfactory and it is currently undergoing technical review by the conservation district. They have also submitted their plans to township engineering firm Keller Engineers of Hollidaysburg for review, Piotrowski said.
“I looked it over earlier and I think it’s a good plan,” planning commission member Karen Potts said.
Member Loretta Wagner said as long as the plan meets the storm water requirements, she didn’t see any problem with it and made the motion to recommend approval contingent on the storm water management is approved by the conservation district and the motion was approved unanimously.
In attendance were Rebekah Graham, Bill Thompson, Potts and Wagner. Dan Nelson was absent.
The land development plan will go before the township supervisors for final approval.
Last March it was announced that Clearfield Metal Technologies, a producer of sintered components, had acquired National Stintered Alloys in Clinton Conn. and would be moving its production to Clearfield.
The new expansion would add 25-30 jobs over the next three or four years at the Clearfield location, according to a previous article in The Progress.
In other business, the planning commission gave a cursory review to a proposed special exception for Tracy Lytle to place a pet crematory at 440 Lytle Rd. in the Glen Richey area. Potts and Wagner said they couldn’t see anything wrong with her proposal.
Graham and Thompson also did not express any opposition to the proposal.
The proposed pet crematory goes before the zoning hearing board on Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the township building.