The Lawrence Township Planning Commission recommended Seneca Resources receive conditional use approval for three cell towers at its meeting last night.
Seneca Resources wants to place cell towers at 252 Dixon Draft Rd., 6398 McGeorge Rd. and 274 North Branch Rd.
Chairman Dan Shepler Jr. said the proposed cell towers are to be located in rural areas going up Rockton Mountain. Shepler said the company already checked, and the towers will not adversely affect the Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport.
Planning commission member Karen Potts said improved cell service is important in these areas.
The board recommended approval unanimously, and all members were present.
The applications will have to be approved by the township supervisors before further action can be taken.
Lawrence Township Supervisors are holding conditional use hearings on Aug. 16 from 6:30-7 p.m. at the township building on George Street.
The planning commission also recommended approval of the lot addition requested by David and Kathleen Bressler to add 3.2 acres onto a 14.7-acre lot at 282 Dixon Rd.