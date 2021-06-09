The Lawrence Township Planning Commission voted to recommend approval for the following applications.
- Conditional use for storage units on 2.183 acres along Carbon Mine Road. The zoning district is commercial highway and the applicants are Ryan and Bethany Briskar.
- Minor two lot subdivision on Sunset Ridge Road. Total tract is 12.323 acres. The zoning district is rural agriculture and the applicants are Leonard and Ricki Swisher.
- Minor two lot subdivision at 368 Bloom Road. The tract is 1.98 acres and the zoning district is rural agriculture. The applicant is John Bloom and the land owners are Blaine and Judith Bloom.
- Minor two lot subdivision at 225 Skyview Drive. The tract is 3.17 acres, the zoning district is rural agriculture and the applicants are Joseph and Kathryn Hale.
In attendance were Karen Potts, Dave Nelson and Rebekah Graham. Chairman Dan Shepler and Loretta Wagner were absent.