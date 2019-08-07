Lawrence Township Supervisors voted on Tuesday evening to advertise the sale of the Hyde building.
Supervisors are accepting sealed bids for the building, which will be opened at their meeting scheduled on Sept. 3.
The supervisors put a condition where it has the right to refuse any bids that are below the market value of the building, Solicitor James Naddeo said.
The Hyde building currently houses the Lawrene Townshp Police Department. Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said the township is in negotiations to purchase a building that is large enough to house all of the township’s operations under one roof, including the municipal office, the code office, the street department, and police department for years to come, and has plenty of room for expansion.
“And it will save the township a significant amount of money,” Ruffner said
Ruffner said the owner of this building is willing to accept a swap for the township’s George Street building, which houses the code and municipal offices and the street department.
He said it won’t be an even swap because the township is looking to upsize its facility and the other owner is looking to downsize.
Supervisors declined to name the building it is interested in purchasing.
On the recommendation of Naddeo, the supervisors filed its tax appeal on the Hyde building and the George Street building. Naddeo said the appeals have to be filed by September and the township would move forward with the appeal if it fails to sell the building before the appeal hearing is held. If the township does sell the buildings before the appeal is completed, the township would drop the appeal and it would be up to the new owners to file an new appeal if they wish.
The township leases a portion of the Hyde building to a private company, which uses it for warehousing space. Because it is a for-profit enterprise, the township pays property taxes on that portion of the building to the county and the school district.
Supervisor Randy Powell said the county has assessed the property at $800,000 but the township believes its actual value is less than that figure.