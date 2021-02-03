Lawrence and Pine Township residents are notified that the Lawrence Township Tax Collection Office, previously located at 105 Fulton St., has relocated to the new Lawrence Township Municipal Building at 9120 Clearfield-Curwensville Hwy., the former Butler Chevrolet/American Exploration building.
The mailing address for the tax collector will remain Kelly S. McCracken – Lawrence Township Tax Collector, P.O. Box 668, Clearfield PA 16830. The phone number remains 765-8782 and the email address is lawtwptax1@verizon.net.
In making the move, McCracken said, “I believe the residents of Lawrence Township will find the new Township Municipal Building offers them a safe and convenient place for township business, not only for the tax office, but for any other services they need from the supervisors, the Lawrence Township Police or other township offices. While I look forward to seeing township residents at the new location, everyone is reminded that due to COVID-19 mail payments are recommended.”
Township residents will be receiving their 2021 County / Township tax bills by March 1, which will include detailed information regarding the office relocation.