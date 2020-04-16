PHILIPSBURG — Laurie J. Welker, 58, of Lanse was killed in a single vehicle crash on Tuesday in Centre County.
The crash occurred late or mid-morning on Six Mile Run Road in Rush Township, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers.
The car had struck a tree and slid down a steep embankment.
No one witnessed the crash, which was discovered by two fishermen shortly after noon while driving on Six Mile Run Road.
Sayers pronounced Welker dead at the scene.
An autopsy was performed and Sayers reported Welker died of chest trauma and the manner of death is accidental.
Rockview-based state police assisted in the investigation.
Emergency responders from Philipsburg, Winburne, and Morris Township volunteer fire companies and Moshannon Valley EMS assisted at the scene.