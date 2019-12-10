State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, has relocated his Clearfield District Office to 218 South Second Street.

The office, previously located on 125 E. Market St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The phone number is the same 765-0555.

“My district office will remain a conveniently located point of contact for residents who have questions or concerns about government services and agencies,” Langerholc said. “Please stop by one of my offices, email me at wlangerholc@pasen.gov, or call me if I can ever assist you with any problem pertaining to state government.”

Some of the services offered include:

  • Assistance in preparing Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms.
  • Information and problem-solving with insurance programs, such as Medical Assistance and CHIP.
  • Voter registration forms.
  • Requests for birth and death certificates.
  • Fishing and hunting information.
  • Information on financial assistance for higher education.
  • PennDOT forms for special tags and driver and vehicle services.
  • Informational brochures and booklets.
  • Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax forms.
  • Pennsylvania road maps.
  • Requests for copies of legislation, bills and regulations.
  • Requests for literature for students and senior citizens.
  • Arranging tours of the State Capitol for individuals or groups.
  • Unemployment compensation issues.

