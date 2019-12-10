State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, has relocated his Clearfield District Office to 218 South Second Street.
The office, previously located on 125 E. Market St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The phone number is the same 765-0555.
“My district office will remain a conveniently located point of contact for residents who have questions or concerns about government services and agencies,” Langerholc said. “Please stop by one of my offices, email me at wlangerholc@pasen.gov, or call me if I can ever assist you with any problem pertaining to state government.”
Some of the services offered include:
- Assistance in preparing Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms.
- Information and problem-solving with insurance programs, such as Medical Assistance and CHIP.
- Voter registration forms.
- Requests for birth and death certificates.
- Fishing and hunting information.
- Information on financial assistance for higher education.
- PennDOT forms for special tags and driver and vehicle services.
- Informational brochures and booklets.
- Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax forms.
- Pennsylvania road maps.
- Requests for copies of legislation, bills and regulations.
- Requests for literature for students and senior citizens.
- Arranging tours of the State Capitol for individuals or groups.
- Unemployment compensation issues.