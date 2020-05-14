While his offices are closed to face-to-face meetings, Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria, has made the appropriate accommodations to assist area residents with Property Tax/Rent Rebate applications.
Residents can drop documents off at his office to prepare the application and then pick up when completed. Give one of his offices below a call for assistance:
- Bedford 623-5004
- Clearfield 765-0555
- Johnstown 266-2277
The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. As specified by law, rebate distribution will begin on July 1. After June 30, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.
Applicants may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information online at www.revenue.pa.gov/ by calling, toll-free, 1-888-222-9190.
Since the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program’s 1971 inception, older and disabled adults have received more than $6.9 billion in property tax and rent relief. The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.