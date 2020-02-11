JOHNSTOWN — State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-Clearfield/Cambria) has announced he is seeking re-election to the Pennsylvania State Senate.
He will continue to provide the families of Bedford, Cambria and Clearfield counties with a strong conservative voice while focusing on the issues that matter most to local residents. Langerholc is seeking the Republican nomination in the April 28 Primary Election.
“As State Senator, I have focused my efforts on the issues and accomplishments that will help improve the lives of the families and seniors I serve,” said Langerholc. “Whether it is fighting for our jobs, holding the line on taxes, protected victims of crime and our communities, combatting the opioid crisis, helping seniors and our military families or working to eliminate the outdated auto emissions testing, I always strive to put the residents I serve first. I’m running to build on my successful record of results over the last three years, and because I know there is more to accomplish in order to move Pennsylvania forward.”
As a former prosecutor, Senator Langerholc has led efforts to make our communities safer and to give the victims of crime more rights and a stronger voice. Under his leadership, the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights was signed into law. Senator Langerholc also sponsored the laws that amended the Crime Victims Act, gave victims of rape greater protections and reduced the backlog of untested rape kits.
As Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, Senator Langerholc focuses his efforts on providing students, parents and teachers with quality and safe schools.
In addition to supporting record funding for K-12 public education, Senator Langerholc is working with stakeholders to ensure our Charter and Cyber Charter schools perform at the highest standards.
“Children are our greatest asset, and we must prepare them to be productive and successful citizens in the career path they choose,” said Langerholc.
Working with like-minded legislators and community leaders, he also successfully had legislation signed into law to increase the weight limits for natural gas vehicles and expand KOZs in Cambria and Clearfield Counties.
“My goal is to take the immediate steps necessary to maintain the jobs we have and to attract new jobs to our region,” said Langerholc.
To help farmers and the entire agricultural community, which is a driving force in our economy, Langerholc prime sponsored legislation that was signed into law by the Governor to expand the width farm vehicles can be to legally travel the roads. This was a top priority for the Farm Bureau and was necessary to enable farmers across the state to do their jobs.
Known for his work to eliminate the emissions testing that many consider outdated and unnecessary, Langerholc led efforts to pass legislation through the Senate requiring DEP to submit new SIP to EPA and eliminate Cambria County for the emissions standards. Clearfield and Bedford are not currently required to meet emissions requirements.
In order to be accessible and responsive to the needs of his constituents, Langerholc maintains office locations and hours across the district and hosts numerous outreach events to best serve residents.
Langerholc is a lifelong resident of Cambria County where he was raised in a middle-class family. Today, he and his wife, Courtney, are raising their three daughters there. Langerholc is very active in our communities, and previously served as a dedicated township supervisor. He is pro-life and is a strong supporter of our Second Amendment. Langerholc can be counted on to represent and fight for our conservative, Western Pennsylvania values as our State Senator.