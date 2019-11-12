KERRMOOR — State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria on Tuesday announced the approval of $2.1 million in state grants to help pay for transportation projects in Cambria and Clearfield counties.
Ferguson Township is slated to receive $152,600. The funds will be used for improvements to 2,425 feet of McGee Road and 1,255 feet of Ross Road, which are deteriorated. The project includes milling, repaving and installation of road signs and street name signs. The grant covers the total cost of the project.
The funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through its Multimodal Transportation Fund Program.
“A safe, modern transportation system is key to fostering economic development and promoting thriving communities,” said Langerholc. “I am pleased that tax dollars are returning to the 35th district to help pay for these important projects.”
Multimodal Transportation Fund grants may be used for transportation development, rehabilitation and enhancement projects, including work to improve streetscapes, lighting, sidewalks, pedestrian safety, transportation system connections and transit-oriented development.