BIGLER — At its recent reorganization meeting, the Bradford Township Board of Supervisors elected Ronald L. Krise as chairman and Dennis N. Mulhollan Jr., as vice chairman.
Karen S. Fulmer was reappointed as Township Secretary/Treasurer. A raise was approved for the secretary/treasurer. The treasurer’s bond will remain at $1,000,000.
Mileage reimbursement was set at the approved IRS rate which is 56 cents per mile for 2021. C.J. Zwick of Zwick Law Offices in DuBois was reappointed as solicitor for the Bradford Township and Stiffler McGraw and Associates, Inc. of Hollidaysburg will remain the township engineer.
Richard Heberling of Bigler was reappointed vacancy board chairman. Justin Millinder will remain as the emergency management coordinator. Clearfield County Sewage Agency will remain the Sewage Enforcement Officer with James Wischuck and Wilson Fisher as the primary and the alternate SEO. Tim Walker will continue to perform the maintenance on the Small Flow Treatment Facilities and the monthly maintenance fee paid by owners of the Small Flow Treatment Facilities will remain at $20 per month.
Dennis Mulhollan was elected chairman and Ronald Krise was elected vice chairman of the Highway Safety Commission. Office hours will remain Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meetings will be held the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. except when there is a holiday.
A second meeting to be held on the third Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. will be held on an as-needed basis only. Joyce Undercollar was appointed to be Bradford Township’s representative on the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee with Karen S. Fulmer being appointed the first alternate and Clearfield Area School District the second alternate.
At the regular meeting immediately following the reorganization meeting, supervisors adopted the 2021 Sewage Fee Schedule. Rodney Buck was reappointed to a five-year term on the Woodland-Bigler Area Authority. Motion was made to advertise for bids of paving of Pleasant Valley, Bishtown, Lansberry and Killian Roads.