Krise named 'Citizen of the Year' at Bigler Strawberry Festival

BIGLER — Bigler YMCA held its annual Strawberry Festival this past weekend — and Russ Krise was honored as the ‘2021 Citizen of the Year.’
Community members, families and friends came to help celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Bigler Little League and greet several of the members of the original 1951-52 teams and the current team players. Also, members of the Bradford Sting Soccer Team were recognized for their winning season.
It was a weekend of music, ball games, Chinese auction, good food and friendship.
The Bigler Y thanked the community and businesses for their continued support.