Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County Director Mary Tatum have announced the addition of CAC-CC’s newest team member, a certified facility dog named Kirby.
Kirby was born in Lancaster and was one of three puppies from the litter to be selected as pups for the United Disabilities Services Foundation service dog program. UDS service dogs are trained from pups for over two years by a team of dedicated volunteers and professionals. Then, they are partnered with people who have a mobility disability or autism to help them live fuller lives.
Not all dogs that come through UDS become service dogs though. In Kirby’s case, he was placed at the CAC-CC as a facility dog. Kirby is allowed to go where other dogs are allowed to go, and he is also allowed to go where he works. Kirby can work at the CAC-CC, the Clearfield County Court House, and Clearfield’s CYFS office.
Sayers reported that Kirby came to the CAC-CC through a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. When the CAC-CC began the grant writing process, Tatum contacted UDS in Lancaster to begin the facility dog application process. Tatum and CAC-CC Case Manager Sierra Clark started dog handler training in October 2020 and immediately brought Kirby back to Clearfield County. Kirby has been helping the children that come to the CAC since that day.
UDS also partners with prisons, including SCI Houtzdale, to provide special one-on-one training for future working dogs. The Relying Upon Furry Friends program began at SCI Houtzdale in 2016 with the arrival of four Labrador Retriever puppies. Since then, they have assisted in the early training of 31 dogs for UDS.
When the puppies arrive at Houtzdale, they are assigned to their inmate handlers responsible for the pup’s training and supervision during their time there. The handlers teach them basic commands such as sit, stay, come, etc. They also teach them more extensive commands such as turning a light switch on and off, retrieving items such as their leashes, and opening/closing doors. Kirby was trained at SCI Houtzdale and is a favorite by all at the institution.
Kirby’s job is to help provide comfort to the children and families that visit CAC-CC. Kirby passed his facility dog test in January 2021. To date, Kirby has helped over 50 children who have come to the CAC-CC.