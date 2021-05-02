GRAMPIAN — Robert “Bob” Kester is running for the office of Penn Township tax collector on May 18.
Kester is the son of the late Robert E. Kester and Nellie L. Kester and has been a resident of Penn Township most of his life. Robert has served as an auditor for Penn Township for the past six years.
He is a member of the Greenville Church of the Brethren where he serves on the official board. He currently lives with his wife of 34 years, Bonnie, at 1106 Chestnut Grove Hwy. in Grampian. He has two children, Sadie Dickson and husband Josh and Mahlon Kester and wife Melanie.
“I want everyone in the township to know that I will fill the position with honesty and integrity if elected. My technological background combined with my organizational skills will allow me to better serve the people of Penn Township.
“I am running on the Republican ticket and will be listed first on the ballot but would welcome write-in votes from those of you who are registered Democrat. I wish to thank you in advance for your vote and look forward to seeing you at the polls on May 18.”