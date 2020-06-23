Clearfield County Commissioners at its meeting yesterday hired David Kessling as the new warden of the Clearfield County Jail.
“He brings on a lot of experience,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said. “And he has dealt with a lot of complicated issues at his previous positions.”
“He brings a wealth of experience both at the commonwealth level and the local level,” Commissioner John Sobel said.
Sobel said Kessling has served as a warden at the county jail level and has spent many years in the state Department of Corrections as an administrator before retiring.
“This is a post-retirement position for him,” Sobel said.
“I think we need to get that jail straightened out and he is the man to do it,” Controller Charles Adamson said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said they will formally introduce Kessling at the next prison board meeting where he would be able to give more details about his background.
The salary board also voted to set Kessler’s salary at $66,000 per year.
Glass said Kessler’s salary is commensurate with the amount of experience he has.
Kessler replaces former Warden Gregory Collins who resigned last March.
Mike Cook has been serving as interim warden since Collins’ resignation.
Collins was slated to earn a salary of $50,000 in 2020, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Kessling will start on July 14.