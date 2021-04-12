HOUTZDALE — Bee-themed necklaces, bracelets and shirts appeared at Houtzdale Firehall as 2 Cs and a Bee members gathered to share knowledge about beekeeping on Sunday.
The organization, which encompasses Blair, Cambria and Clearfield counties, met for their April meeting. More than 25 people listened as presenters shared their beekeeping experiences and spring hive maintenance tactics.
“We try to tell each other what works in our areas to give people a better chance of keeping their bees alive,” said member John Wagner.
Beekeeping varies by elevation and comes with various challenges, said Wagner.
Diseases and mites are large problems for beekeepers in Pennsylvania. Varroa mites, piercing a bee’s exterior to feed, look similar to ticks, according to Purdue University.
2 Cs and a Bee spreads awareness of effective beekeeping practices.
“We try to pair everybody up with a mentor, somebody in the area who’s been doing it a while,” said Wagner.
Educational presentations at meetings act as a source of information. Steven Amble began beekeeping more than 20 years ago. His first beehive — incapable of being opened up to check for diseases, life or laid eggs — was quickly deemed illegal when observed by a nearby beekeeper.
Over the years, Amble developed his own methods of taking care of bees. He presented his experiences with spring hive maintenance at the meeting.
“As far as new people are concerned,” Amble said, “anything you hear, write it down. My opinion is that there’s many right things and very few are wrong. If it doesn’t work for you, it’s wrong.”
This year, Amble doesn’t have any bees left due to an issue with mite strips.
“Good example of somebody that has been with bees for a long time and still makes mistakes,” said Amble.
Colors and even pheromones, or chemicals the body naturally produces, impact the bees. Keepers wearing black gloves, according to Amble, appear as predators to the insects. A keeper who is nervous may release pheromones, agitating bees that can “smell” their fear.
Bees also communicate with pheromones. A sting, for example, releases alarm pheromones which trigger a defensive response from other bees, according to an article in Neurobiology of Chemical Communication. The sting may emit a smell like bananas, said Amble.
With meetings and mentoring, 2 Cs and a Bee members support each other in the pursuit of beekeeping.
“There are none of us who won’t help another beekeeper,” Wagner said.