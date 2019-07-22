KATHRYN J. HILE
CURWENSVILLE — Kathryn J. Hile passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
As a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition (optimized for desktop and mobile devices). All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subcription!)
Not a current print subscriber? Click here to purchase a Print Subscription
Current Subscriber? Enter your phone number below (numbers only - no area code needed) and click Claim.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at (814) 765-5581 or email subscriptions@theprogressnews.com.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at (814) 765-5581 or email subscriptions@theprogressnews.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms in the morning, overcast during the afternoon with occasional rain. High 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 22, 2019 @ 12:55 am
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ELK...CLEARFIELD... MCKEAN...POTTER...CAMERON...AND CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM EDT... AT 1245 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR MEDIX RUN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. VERY HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED. WIND GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ST. MARYS, CAMERON, WHARTON, EMPORIUM, BENEZETTE, STEVENSON DAM, ELK RIVER, HICKS RUN, KEATING SUMMIT, TAMARACK, KETTLE CREEK STATE PARK, MEDIX RUN, TRUMAN, SIZERVILLE, AUSTIN AND DRIFTWOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.