According to Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, jury selection currently scheduled in Clearfield County for Thursday, May 21, 2020 has been postponed.
All jurors summoned to appear on that date must now appear on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. for jury selection. In order to allow for social distancing and address personal safety concerns, the jury selection shall take place at the Expo II Building at the Clearfield Driving Park, 5616 Park Street, Clearfield, PA. 16830, Bell said.
“Please bring a mask with you and plan to wear it when you appear for the safety of others,” he said.