JOAN L. WALLACE
SHILOH — Joan L. Wallace, 89, of Shiloh, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at DuBois Nursing Home.
Mrs. Wallace was born March 16, 1930 in Halfmoon Township, Centre County, the daughter of Milford E. and Helen (Eves) Thomas.
She was a homemaker and had cleaned houses. Mrs. Wallace was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church. She loved gardening and flowers.
Joan is survived by two children Greg Wallace and Vickie Vaux and her husband Richard and a grandson Timothy Vaux, all of Woodland; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wallace was the last member of her generation, having been preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman L. Wallace whom she married March 22, 1952 and who passed away June 23, 1986; a brother, Donald Thomas; a sister, Barbara Thomas; and a grandson, Jeffrey Tyler Vaux.
Honoring Mrs. Wallace’s wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com