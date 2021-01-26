The Clearfield County Jail’s computer system is up and running, as announced by the Clearfield County Commissions at their meeting yesterday.
The jail’s computer system was shut down about a week ago when the county’s computer system was infected by a computer virus. The county’s system was back and running after a few days, but the jail’s system was still down as of late yesterday afternoon.
Adam Curry, the county’s director of information technology, said although the jail’s system is up and running, some systems such as the commissary’s computer system and the inmate phone system are still experiencing problems.
When asked if the video teleconferencing system is up and running, Curry said ‘trial and error” because they are still installing new equipment at the jail and he still doesn’t know if they will be usable enough for preliminary hearings at Centralized Court today.
The jail is on lockdown due to six inmates testing positive COVID-19. Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said on Monday that they are hoping, if possible, to hold preliminary hearings for incarcerated inmates via video teleconferencing today.
Centralized Court is held at the jail and the county postponed the preliminary hearings for all non-incarcerated defendants due to the lockdown.
Commissioner Dave Glass said when rebuilding a computer system, they had to complete the foundation first and then work the smaller systems later.
“We got the foundation back but we still have to take care of details on the side,” Glass said.
Glass said the virus hit the jail at a bad time because its computer system is old and was planned to be replaced this year.
“The timing at the jail couldn’t have been worse,” Glass said of the virus. “We were planning on upgrading the whole system later this year.”
“We basically had to beat a dead horse back to life,” Curry said.
Glass said they were able to rebuild the old database, but they installed new computers due to security concerns. He said this was scheduled to be done later this year anyway, so they just moved it up on the schedule.
Glass said fortunately the jail’s computer system was backed up until Jan. 2 and the county only had to install all the data that occurred since then.