JACKIE P. GUM
CURWENSVILLE — Jackie “Jack” P. Gum, 87, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Gum was born March 22, 1933 in Webster Springs, W.Va., the son of Everette and Esther (Tharp) Gum.
He was placed in an orphanage at the age of five and conveys the story as follows. The institution was in St. Mary’s, W.Va., near the Ohio River and one evening at the age of 15, upon sneaking out, got in a rowboat and after making his way across, never turned back. He supported himself by working on farms that supplied him room and board and minimal pay. Later in life he became a welder and retired from the Local 597 Chicago Pipe Fitters, quite an accomplishment after what he had to overcome as a child.
From his experience of working on farms he developed a love for horses, mules and ponies of which he had in his life and cared for up until the present. Jack founded the horse pulling contest at the Clearfield County Fair of which he participated in, donating the sled and judging the competition as well as helping to care for the horses during their board at the fair. He was very disappointed when this came to an end in recent years for whatever the reasoning and always hoped each year it would return. He also entered his teams in various parades.
After tending each morning to his two beloved ponies, Rascel and Blaze, he would make his way for the day to his favorite eating spots; DJ’s Pizza, McDonalds, Old Town Road Dairy, The Blue Kow and Central Catering. He knew about everyone, always had stories to tell, a big smile and was a great neighbor. Jack had many friends that considered him family. He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Jack is survived by his four children, Marlena Arnold of Rensselaer, IN; Amena Gum, of Hobert, IN; Phillip Gum and Robert Gum, both of East Chicago, IN; and a step-daughter, Caroline Shipla, of Portage, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his second wife, Leah (Freeman) Gum, who passed away July 6, 2001, a son, James Gum and his two beloved cocker spaniels, Rocky and Missy.
Honoring Mr. Gum’s wishes there will be no visitation or services.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com