JACKIE P. GUM
CURWENSVILLE — Jackie P. “Jack” Gum, 87, of Curwensville passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
If you're a current print subscriber, you can opt-in for All Access at any time. All Access members receive unlimited access to theprogressnews.com stories and e-edition on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
PLUS All Access members also receive access to our exclusive Subscriber Savings program at no additional charge. (This alone can save you more than the cost of your subscription!)
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 8:39 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.